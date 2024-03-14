GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

QR code system introduced to solve parking woes of lawyers in Coimbatore

March 14, 2024 07:07 pm | Updated 07:07 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Hindu Bureau

The Coimbatore Bar Association (CBA) has introduced a QR code-based vehicle parking system to streamline parking on the combined court complex premises and outside. CBA took the initiative with the support of the Coimbatore City Police as parking space inside the court complex premises continued to remain inadequate for around 4,000 lawyers.

To meet the parking requirement, CBA sought the police to permit them to park their vehicles outside the compound wall, covering a side of Government Arts College Road and Red Cross junction roundabout. While accepting the request, the police wanted CBA to ensure that only lawyers park their vehicles in these places.

CBA representatives said the QR code stickers given to members will be pasted on their vehicles. Details of the vehicle owner can be seen when the QR code is scanned with mobile phone camera active internet. This will help the police and CBA find whether outsiders park their vehicles in the allotted space.

Coimbatore City Police Commissioner V. Balakrishnan, First Additional District Judge S. Sashirekha, Chief Judicial Magistrate C. Rajalingom and Presiding Officer for Additional Labour Court K. Arunachalam and CBA members were present at the launch of the QR code system.

Related Topics

Coimbatore / lawyer / crime, law and justice

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.