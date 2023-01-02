ADVERTISEMENT

QR code in gunny bags launched at fair price shops in the Nilgiris

January 02, 2023 06:24 pm | Updated 06:24 pm IST - UDHAGAMANDALAM

The Hindu Bureau

The Nilgiris district administration has introduced a new initiative, “QR code in PDS gunny bags” as a first step towards modernisation and digitisation of the public distribution system.

The first initiative of its kind in the State, it was started on a pilot basis in the shops at Kudah taluk in September last year.

“There are 403 fair price shops in the Nilgiris district. While inspecting the shops, it has been found that First In - First Out method for commodities is not followed due to the scarcity of staff and area. Essential commodities for a particular month is distributed to the beneficiaries even though there is stock for more than two months in most of the shops. For tackling the problem, the district administration has introduced “QR Code in PDS”. This initiative has been started in the gunny bags containing toor dhal,” a press release said.

The method is useful for ensuring the quality of the products. As the Nilgiris is a plastic-free district, the QR code has been printed in degradable cloth and has been permanently attached to the gunny bags. The QR codes can easily be scaned via smart phones by the sellers and packers.

If the commodities are smuggled, officials can easily find out from where the items are diverted by using the QR Code, the release added.

