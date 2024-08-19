ADVERTISEMENT

QR code devices installed in all 78 railway stations under Salem Railway Division

Published - August 19, 2024 07:01 pm IST - Salem

The Hindu Bureau

In a significant step towards promoting digital transactions and enhancing passenger convenience, QR code devices were installed in all the 78 stations that fall under the Salem Railway Division.

A release from the Division said that the QR code devices installed at all ticket counters, both reserved and unreserved, allows passengers to book tickets effortlessly by scanning the QR code and making cashless transactions. This facility eliminates the need for physical cash transactions and cuts down on queue time. All types of tickets, reserved, unreserved, and even platform tickets can be purchased through this facility. The QR code-based ticketing system is designed to be user-friendly and can be easily accessed by scanning the codes installed at each counter. It supports multiple digital payment platforms, such as BHIM, Paytm, GPay, Phonepe, bank wallets, etc., ensuring a seamless transaction experience for all passengers.

