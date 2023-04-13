QR code-based grievance redressal platform launched on pilot basis in Erode Corporation

April 13, 2023 04:37 pm | Updated 04:37 pm IST - ERODE

The Erode Corporation has launched a Quick Response (QR) code-enabled platform on a pilot basis, wherein residents can scan the code pasted in their houses and lodge complaints and also pay taxes to the civic body.

The city with 60 wards has a population of over five lakh. Currently, complaints related to solid waste management, drinking water and other civic issues can be taken up with the civic body through phone numbers. To pay various taxes to the civic body, residents visit the Corporation’s Central Office or the four zonal offices.

To provide effective services to the people, the civic body has introduced the QR code platform on a pilot basis. As many as 1,200 houses in Ward 45 at Periyar Nagar were selected for the project.

ADVERTISEMENT

Corporation staff are in the process of pasting the QR code at all the houses in the area.

Officials said each QR code has a UID number that carries the details of the house, its owner, location, contact details, details of water service connection, underground sewerage scheme and deposits paid by the owner, among others.

The resident can scan the code and lodge complaints related to solid waste management, drinking water supply, clogging in drains, street lights and other problems. Also, they can pay their property tax, water tax, solid waste collection tax and other taxes to the corporation online by just scanning the code.

An official said the complaints will be received by the departments with GPS location and address of the complainant and for necessary action.

“After studying the effectiveness and rectifying the problems in implementation, all the properties in the city will be covered in a phased manner,” said the official.

The status of each complaint will be monitored by the Mayor, Corporation Commissioner and the head of each department, the official added.

ADVERTISEMENT