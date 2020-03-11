‘Q’ Branch detains suspected Maoist Srimathi, another woman near Anaikatti

The ‘Q’ Branch of the Tamil Nadu police detained suspected Maoist Srimathi and another woman from a check post near Anaikatti at the Tamil Nadu-Kerala border on Wednesday morning.

Sources with the Q Branch said that Srimathi and another woman, who accompanied her, were picked up from a Coimbatore-bound TNSTC bus at 5.30 a.m. This was the first bus service to the city in the morning.

As per records with the Q Branch and the Special Task Force (STF), Srimathi, 27, is a native of Sringeri in Chikkamangaluru district of Karnataka. She was among several suspected Maoists attached to the Kabani and Bhavani Dalams of CPI (Maoist) who are on the watch-list of anti-Naxal agencies in Kerala, Tamil Nadu, and Karnataka.

A source in the know of the development said that Q Branch officials were questioning the two women in Coimbatore.

Kerala’s anti-Naxal squad ‘Thunderbolt’ had claimed that Srimathi was present in Agali forests near Attappadi in Palakkad when its commandos killed four Maoists in separate encounters on October 28 and 29 last year. She was alleged to be, among a few Maoists including top leader Deepak, part of the Dandakaranya Special Zonal Committee of CPI (Maoist) who managed to escape from the Thunderbolt action.

Deepak was arrested by the STF from a forest area near Anaikatti on November 9.

No information about the whereabouts of the woman who accompanied Srimathi was available.