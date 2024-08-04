Pykara lake and boat house reopened to tourists in Udhagamandalam

After being closed to tourists for around three months, the Pykara boat house near Udhagamandalam was opened once again for tourists, with a newly-laid road being inaugurated.

The road to the Pykara lake and boat house, which had been severely damaged due to usage and heavy rain over a period of many years, was relaid at a cost of ₹3 crore. Tourism Minister and Coonoor MLA, K. Ramachandran reopened the important tourist location on Sunday.

Speaking to reporters after the inauguration of the road, Mr. Ramachandran said that the road will lead to easier accessibility of the site for tourists. He said that there are currently a total of 26 boats that are used to offer rides for tourists.

In a press release, the Tamil Nadu Tourism Development Corporation (TTDC), that operates tourism services at the lake, said that the road was constructed using funds from the Special Area Development Programme. They added that as part of the initiative to promote more tourists to visit the site, a “Zodiac Boat” as well as two high-speed jet-skis are to be introduced in the area to boost tourist numbers.

Also present at the opening of the lake were District Forest Officer (Nilgiris division), S. Gowtham as well as officials from the TTDC. Despite the reopening of the lake, tourist numbers have witnessed a steep decline in the Nilgiris since the landslips in Wayanad, with most tourists from Kerala cancelling planned trips to the hill station, officials from the Tourism Department said.

