PWD team inspects site for medical college hospital in Krishnagiri

A team from the Public Works Department (PWD) inspected the site for the proposed Government Medical College and Hospital here at Bolupalli along Krishnagiri-Bengaluru highway on Thursday.

Three months after the ground-breaking ceremony was held for the proposed hospital, the team inspected the site at Bolupalli to kick-start the preliminary works that was temporarily suspended due to lockdown.

The medical college is proposed to be spread over 25 acres with an cumulative outlay of ₹339.953 crore for the project. The project envisions hospital at a cost of ₹120.201 crore; college at ₹113.77 crore; and hostel for students, nurses and doctors at ₹104.98 crore.

The medical college proposed to be set up in Krishnagiri is among the 11 colleges sanctioned for the State. The ground breaking ceremony was held in early March here, where it was announced by Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami that the project would be expedited in time to start academic year in 2021-22. The college will admit 150 students in the first year.

Earlier, the PWD team led by the Superintendent Engineer for monitoring of the medical college project, Elanchezhian surveyed the project plan.