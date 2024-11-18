PWD seeks ₹20 crore from World Bank to renovate Amaravathy irrigation scheme

The Water Resource Organisation (WRO) of the Public Works Department has approached the World Bank for ₹20 crore to renovate the Amaravathy Irrigation Scheme.

Located about 20 km from Udumalpet, the Amaravathy dam was constructed in 1956. The 90-ft-high dam, with four tmcft storage capacity, takes care of the irrigation needs of 55,000 acres in Tiruppur and Karur districts. The dam serves as a crucial water resource for the more than 100 comprehensive drinking water schemes in Tiruppur, Karur and Dindigul districts.

Amaravathy dam sluices and motors have a rich legacy. The motors imported from Germany have been functioning for the last 70 years. Whenever the motors develop a snag, sourcing the parts has been a stupendous task for the PWD. Above all, the Amaravathy main canal sluices and branch canal retain walls have suffered damage and the cost of renovating all these has been estimated at ₹20 crore. Now, the PWD through the Tamil Nadu Government has approached the World Bank.

Once the funds are made available, the renovation works would start and wastage of water could be prevented.