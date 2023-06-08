PWD sanction for 300-metre road to ease traffic congestion a huge relief for Annur residents

June 08, 2023 07:35 pm | Updated 07:35 pm IST

COIMBATORE: Against the backdrop of the undue delay in fructification of the long-awaited bypass road project, the sanction accorded recently by Public Works Department for laying a road to a length of 300 metres along a crucial stretch is a huge relief for the residents of Annur Town which is choc-a-bloc with vehicular traffic for most part of the day.

It was after intense lobbying by the local body that the PWD had accepted to construct a five-metre wide road that will be sufficient for two-way movement of traffic, along the 300 metre stretch termed as ‘Kolathukarai’ that would provide approach points for the Avinashi and Sathyamangalam Roads.

The bypass road project has, members of Annur Town Panchayat lament, has come to a standstill, much to the chagrin of the residents. The town that has been witnessing industrial growth and the expansion of residential areas in the surroundings over the years has been struggling to address the traffic congestion.

The trading community in the town has been complaining to the local authorities that the vehicular congestion is getting worse, and the traffic snarls happen invariably during the morning and evening hours. The situation gets worse on Saturdays when the higher volume of vehicular traffic bound for Ooty gets precipitated by the conduct of weekly market in the town, Rangasamy, who runs a a grocery shop in the town said.

The Bypass road from Kariyampalayam along the Annur Coimbatore Road that would link Avinashi Road till the Ayyapparettiputhur section on Sathy Road was announced, and the DRO was also appointed for land acquisition during 2019. But, there was severe objection from the farmers in Kariyamapalayam and A. Mettupalayam panchayats. The bypass road was estimated to ease traffic congestion to the extent of 50 percent.

According to the chairman of Annur Town Panchayat R. Parameswaran, the need for the bypass road will be obviated if a flyover is constructed to enable heavy vehicles to skirt the town.

A flyover along the Avinashi-Mettupalayam Road with a passage towards Sathyamangalam road would provide a permanent solution. “We have approached the government for construction of a flyover. The comfortable width of 150 metres of the road will be an advantageous factor,” Mr. Parameswaran said.