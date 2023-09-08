PWD land in Bhavanisagar proposed for relocating families from Thengumarahada

September 08, 2023 06:59 pm | Updated 07:00 pm IST - ERODE

A Public Works Department (PWD) land at Kozhipannai area in Bhavanisagar has been proposed for relocating the 497 families from Thengumarahada village located in The Nilgiris.

The Madras High Court had recently ordered relocating the families of the village located within the eastern boundary of the Mudumalai Tiger Reserve by paying them compensation of ₹15 lakh each. The court ordered the Principal Chief Conservator of Forests to disburse the compensation and relocate the villagers within a month and called for a compliance report by October 10.

On Thursday, Supriya Sahu, Additional Chief Secretary, Environment Climate Change and Forests, visited the village and held talks with the people.

Later, she along with Erode District Collector Raja Gopal Sunkara, inspected the 69-acre PWD land at Kozhipannai area. Officials said a portion of the land has been proposed for the families and added that a report would be submitted in the court.

