PWD certification must for M-sand sales

The Public Works Department has advised consumers not to use M-sand without certification of quality provided by its high-level assessment committee and warned of action against those manufacturers operating without certification.

The department has so far provided certification for quality of M-sand to 216 manufacturing units across the State. The details about the PWD-certified M-sand manufacturers have been made available to the District Collectorates, said a release.

Manufacturers of M-sand must apply for quality certification within 30 days of starting the unit. Some of the machines that need to be used in M-sand manufacturing include jaw crusher and vertical shaft impactor.

The M-sand must be tested in government labs for quality, the release said.