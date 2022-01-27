PWD asked to expedite works on medical college hospital in Krishnagiri

The Public Works Department has been asked to expedite the works on the government medical college hospital at Bolupalli in Krishnagiri.

Earlier, Collector V. Jayachandra Bhanu Reddy inspected the worksite and directed for completion of works of the complex before the admissions to the forthcoming academic year, and also for the hospital to be able to share the patient load from other taluk hospitals.

As of date, 85%of the works in the seven-storied, 700-bedded medical college hospital had been completed. The building complexes including the medical college, hospital and students hostels were completed and inaugurated early this month.

The government medical college in Bolupalli is among the 11 medical colleges sanctioned for the State.The college spread over 46.03 acre has been constructed at ₹ 338.95 crore.

Works on the basic amenities in the wards, critical amenities including the oxygen pipeline, recliners, electrical works, and toilet facilities are currently under way with a sense of urgency, according to the administration.

In addition, the Collector has directed for expedition of works for the medical college hospital complex to be well-equipped enough to become functional to host patients in the event of the critical spread of the COVID-19 variants.The PWD has been asked to engage additional work force to expedite the works