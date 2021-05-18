Pvt. hospitals to collect tariff fixed for COVID-19 treatment

KRISHNAGIRI

18 May 2021 23:16 IST

The district administration has released the tariff to be collected by private hospitals for COVID-19 treatment to be covered under the Chief Minister’s Comprehensive Health Insurance Scheme.

Designated fee

Collector V. Jayachandra Bhanu Reddy stated that in view of complaints of private hospitals overcharging patients, the State government designated fee for the corresponding treatment.

The hospitals were forbidden from collecting fee over and above the designated charges.

Advertising

Advertising

For RTPCR test, the labs may charge ₹3,000 of which ₹2,500 shall be covered under the Chief Minister’s insurance scheme. For home collection, an additional ₹500 shall be collected.

The tariff for the corresponding treatments as follows: Regular treatment irrespective of standard of private hospitals ₹5,000; treatment at the intensive care unit without artificial respiration ₹10,000 and ₹9,000 respectively as per the room charges; ICU treatment with artificial respiration ₹14,000 and ₹12,600 with varying room charges; ICU treatment with infection, but without artificial respiration ₹11,000 and ₹9,900 respectively; ICU treatment with infection and artificial respiratory support ₹15,000 and ₹13,500 respectively and treatment with multiple organ failute would be ₹15,000 and ₹13,500 respectively as per the room charges. All the aforementioned charges are calculated per day.

The Collector directed the private hospitals offering treatment for COVID-19 to collect these charges fixed by the State government.