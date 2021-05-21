Pvt. hospitals asked to set up oxygen audit committees

Collector V. Jayachandra Bhanu Reddy has asked the private hospitals in the district to conduct an audit on the use of medical oxygen.

At a consultative meeting held at the Collectorate, the hospitals have been asked to form an in-house committee to audit the usage of oxygen and submit a report to the district administration. In Krishnagiri, 25 private hospitals are covered under the Chief Minister’s Comprehensive Medical Insurance Scheme for COVID-19 treatment. Therefore, the public may avail treatment for up to ₹5 lakh covered through the insurance in the designated private hospitals.

Further, the private hospitals were also asked to appoint a liaison officer to guide patients seeking COVID-19 care through the CM’s health insurance scheme and ensure that treatment was provided immediately. The private hospitals should collect only the fees defined by the government for COVID-19 testing and treatment, the Collector said.

The hospitals should also ensure the fire and rescue wing was adequately equipped and trained to respond to any accidents. Further, the hospitals should see to that the ambulance services did not charge beyond the tariffs defined by the government. The private hospitals should ensure the patients were treated with care, the Collector said.