Coimbatore

Pvt. hospital barred from treating COVID-19 patients

The district administration has temporarily suspended approval given to a private hospital for COVID-19 treatment after it was found violating the State government’s guidelines.

Collector Shreya P. Singh said in a release that a monitoring team had been deployed under Joint Director, Health Services, to conduct checks at private hospitals and laboratories here and ensure adherence to COVID-19 protocols.

According to health officials, permission to treat COVID-19 patients was temporarily suspended to a private hospital in Rasipuram. The officials said patients who were overcharged by two private hospitals in Tiruchengode were also refunded and the hospitals were issued show cause notices.

Ms. Singh said a private lab in Namakkal town was warned for collecting swab samples without permission and action was taken against another private lab for overcharging patients for RT-PCR test.


Our code of editorial values

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jul 3, 2021 10:38:24 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Coimbatore/pvt-hospital-barred-from-treating-covid-19-patients/article35126700.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY