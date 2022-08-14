Puthiya Thamizhagam to hold motorcycle rallies against drug abuse on Independence Day in Coimbatore city

Staff Reporter COIMBATORE
August 14, 2022 17:54 IST

Puthiya Thamizhagam will take out motorcycle awareness rallies against drug abuse on Independence Day at five places across Coimbatore city, said K. Krishnasamy, founder of the party, here on Sunday.

Mr. Krishnasamy told presspersons that many freedom fighters spent their whole life in prison. People of India are enjoying the true freedom after many struggles.

Though the country has improved in many indicators now compared to pre-independence times, it still lags in terms of education. Expressing concern about the usage of alcohol and drugs among youngsters, he said both, physical and mental health, will be affected because of drug usage. “We are in danger of losing the freedom we had fought for because of the drug abuse,” he said,

The party will organise the motorcycle rally under the banner “Alcohol and Tobacco Free India” , he said and termed the struggle against drug abuse as “second war of independence.”

