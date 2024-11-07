PUTA, PUEU allege Periyar University rejected seniority in nominating syndicate member

The Periyar University Teachers Association (PUTA) and Periyar University Employees Union (PUEU) alleged that without following rules and rejecting the seniority, the Vice-Chancellor nominated a syndicate member.

In Periyar University Syndicate, there are 22 members out which four members will be nominated by the Periyar University administration, including two members at professor rank, one member from associate professor rank and one from assistant professor rank. These members should be nominated based on their seniority. On October 9, after an associate professor and an assistant professor got promoted, they were unable to continue as syndicate members, and the post remained vacant. Meanwhile, on November 4, the Periyar University Vice-Chancellor nominated an assistant professor and associate professor to the syndicate.

Meanwhile, the PUTA and PUEU alleged that the assistant professor, who was nominated by the Vice- Chancellor, was a junior.

PUTA general secretary K. Premkumar said that, against the rule of the university, the Vice-Chancellor nominated an assistant professor to the syndicate. As per seniority, PUTA president Vaithianathan should be nominated. Mr. Vaithianathan joined the university on June 24, 2005. But the assistant professor nominated by the university joined only on July 20, 2005. So this was against the university rules that syndicate members from faculty members should be nominated as per seniority. “We demand the Governor remove the Vice-Chancellor who has not followed the rules,” Mr. Prem Kumar added.

PUEU general secretary Sakthivel termed this a revenge action of the university administration, as Mr. Vaithianathan continuously highlighted the mistakes of the university. The other syndicate member (associate professor) nominated by the university had already served as a syndicate member earlier. For the second time, he was nominated. So the rotation basis was also not followed by the university, Mr. Sakthivel added.

The officials attached with the Periyar University said Mr. Vaithianathan was already punished (increment cut for five years) by the syndicate for allegedly speaking to media without permission and disciplinary action pending against him, the officials added.

Mr. Vaithianathan clarified that regarding the increment cut, a case was pending in Madras High Court. “I got a stay against the disciplinary action in the High Court.”

Periyar University Vice-Chancellor R. Jagannathan is not available for comments.