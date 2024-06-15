PUTA demands retrieval of remuneration provided to two professors at Periyar University

The Periyar University Teachers Association (PUTA) has demanded the retrieval of ₹50 lakh in remuneration provided to two professors at the university.

PUTA President V. Vaithianathan stated that University Vice Chancellor R. Jagannathan permitted Registrar (full additional charge) K. Thangavel to retire from service in February this year, despite the Higher Education Department’s directive to suspend him. Mr. Thangavel was the head of the Computer Science Department until his retirement. Similarly, S. Kadhiravan, head of the Psychology Department, served as the Controller of Examinations (CoE) full additional charge (FAC) for the past four years. The university provided ₹4 lakh annually as remuneration to each of the two professors, in addition to their monthly salaries, resulting in a waste of ₹50 lakh in university funds, Mr. Vaithianathan alleged.

Mr. Kadhiravan held the FAC post for over four years, despite the term for a regular CoE being only three years. According to the rules, the FAC should be used only in emergency situations and should be rotated every three months, Mr. Vaithianathan added.

Mr. Vaithianathan called for the immediate filling of the CoE and Registrar posts, and noted that the university had conducted interviews for these positions in October last year, despite which they have remained vacant. He urged the State government and the Higher Education Department to retrieve the remuneration provided to Mr. Thangavel and Mr. Kadhiravan. To prevent further financial loss to the university, he recommended that the Tamil Nadu government establish a committee consisting of faculty, staff, and syndicate members. A petition regarding this issue has been sent to the government, he added.