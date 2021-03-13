Put an end to dynasty politics: CM

Accusing the DMK of promoting dynasty politics, Chief Minister Edappadi.K. Palaniswami called upon the people to put an end to it.
Campaigning at Vazhapadi for the party’s Yercaud Assembly constituency nominee K. Chithra, Mr. Palaniswami said, “It is Stalin after Karunanidhi and after Stalin it will be Udhayanidhi Stalin whose name has been announced (He is DMK candidate in this election.)”
Asking why the DMK did not make someone else as its leader after Karunanidhi, Mr. Palaniswami accused DMK president M.K. Stalin of bringing his heir into politics after saying two years ago that he would never do so.
Addressing the public at Attur, Mr. Palaniswami said the DMK had offered tickets to 20 heirs of their leaders during this election. Listing the various schemes implemented by the government, Mr. Palaniswami said that lies were Mr. Stalin's capital.
Mr. Palaniswami said the AIADMK and the BJP were different because coalition and ideology were also different. He assserted that it was the AIADMK government that had always protected the minorities and that coalitions were formed only for victory in elections. In this context, he referred to the DMK’s alliance with the BJP in the 1999 Parliamentary elections and wanted to know how it was wrong only when the AIDMK had an alliance with the BJP.
