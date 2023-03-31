HamberMenu
‘Purchase gold jewellery with six-digit hallmark’

March 31, 2023 07:19 pm | Updated 07:19 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Hindu Bureau

The Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) has urged consumers to look for the six-digit Hallmark Unique Identification Number (HUID) while purchasing gold jewellery.

Its Coimbatore head V. Gopinath told presspersons here on Friday that 3,728 traders of gold and silver registered with the BIS in eight districts in the western region of the State. Coimbatore district had 35 assaying centres and all jewellery sold from April 1 should have the HUID mark. The jewellers were asked to go in for the HUID mark from July 2021. Those who had stocks of jewellery with the hallmark that was in force earlier were given time to have the new hall mark on all the jewellery. The BIS officials would take action on those who had not got the new hallmark, he said.

