 />

November 23, 2024e-Paper

Puppy rescued from abandoned well adopted by Thondamuthur Fire Station personnel

Updated - November 23, 2024 09:47 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Hindu Bureau
Fireman John Britto of Thondamuthur station after rescuing the puppy from an abandoned well at Kalampalayam near Perur in Coimbatore district on Saturday.

Fireman John Britto of Thondamuthur station after rescuing the puppy from an abandoned well at Kalampalayam near Perur in Coimbatore district on Saturday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

A two-month-old puppy was rescued from an abandoned well at Kalamapalayam, near Perur, on Saturday by a team of personnel of Thondamuthur Fire Station and has found a new home on the station premises itself.

Responding to an alert by Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (SCPA), the team led by Station Officer P.N. Anil Kumar, after adopting the male puppy, has also christened it with what they described as a befitting name: Fire, citing the ordeal it has survived over a duration stretching days.

In an operation lasting one-and-a-half hours, fireman John Britto brought up the fear-struck puppy, much to the relief of the local public who had been feeding it for the last few days by lowering food in baskets with a rope.

After inspecting the spot on Friday evening, the rescue team was sceptic about presence of the animal at the depth of about 100 feet as there was no noise.

After the SPCA staff confirmed the puppy’s presence on Saturday morning, the team came again for the rescue operation.

The puppy that had meandered from the litter nearby and slipped into the well had survived without fractures because of the cushioning by the shrubs and mounds of twigs at the surface, SPCA Inspector Balakrishnan said, adding that the hapless puppy had remained trapped in the well for at least four days.

The SPCA team had the puppy tested at a private pet clinic in R.S.Puram and handed it over to the Thondamuthur Fire Station after vaccination and ruling out fracture or other injury.

According to a member of the rescue team, the puppy will be fed daily by the personnel and groomed to guard the station premises during night time.

Published - November 23, 2024 09:03 pm IST

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.