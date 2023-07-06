ADVERTISEMENT

Puppy dog brutally done to death at Thudiyalur in Coimbatore, FIR registered

July 06, 2023 06:24 pm | Updated 06:24 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Hindu Bureau

: A puppy dog was reportedly found dead with signs of brutal killing in a bathroom of a private firm at Thudiyalur.

Animal activists have approached Thudiyalur police demanding arrest of the culprits involved in the killing of the puppy, and causing grievous injuries to two other grown dogs. A complaint to this effect was lodged with the Thudiyalur police by animal activist Ambika Devi. A First Information Report has been registered, police sources said.

The post-mortem of the carcass conducted by doctors attached to the local veterinary dispensary indicated that the skull of the puppy was broken and the brain had been ripped apart.

The injured dogs are currently under the care of the animal activists.

