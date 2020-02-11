Puppetry to make primary classes more interesting, engaging

To make learning interesting and engaging, the District Institute of Education and Training (DIET) has started training primary school teachers in the ancient art of puppetry.

Lecturers from the DIET recently conducted a research on interesting methodologies in teaching and evaluation of students’ performance with worksheets developed using open source software.

The researchers did a study based on comparison between traditional teaching methods and using puppetry to teach subjects like science in multi-grade classrooms.

E. Maanvizhi and K. Rameshkumar from DIET conducted the study and found that use of puppetry for teaching had better impact on students. Ms. Maanvizhi said that children found puppetry interactive and were able to recollect the topics compared to traditional methods of teaching.

Training programme

Based on the findings, DIET recently conducted a training programme for 20 primary class teachers from Omalur and Mecheri blocks. Teachers handling classes I to V were trained in all aspects of puppet show such as making puppets, voice modulations, types of music to be used. The teachers performed a skit at the end of the training, she said.