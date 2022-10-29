Punnagai project implemented at five remote habitations at Bargur Hills in Erode

The Hindu Bureau ERODE
October 29, 2022 18:49 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

A tower with long range Wi-Fi network connectivity installed at Madam habitation at Bargur hills. | Photo Credit: M. GOVARTHAN

The district administration’s ambitious project, Punnagai (smile), that provides tele-education to students and tele-medicine and tele-skill component to people where there is no internet connectivity, was implemented at five remote habitations in Bargur hills in Anthiyur taluk.

ADVERTISEMENT

In June this year, the project was implemented at Kathirimalai remote hamlet with long-range Wi-Fi network and villagers were provided with online medical consultation and online skill training programmes. Also, school students were able to access online study materials and attend online classes conducted by experts.

Collector H. Krishnanunni said that the project will be expanded to 45 habitations in the district that lack healthcare facilities and network connectivity.

In the first phase, the project is being implemented at Kalvarai, Bejalatti, Pethampalayam, Devarmalai and Madam, all in Bargur hills. The ₹30 lakh project is implemented with the technical support of Centre for Social Computing (C4S) which had created the required infrastructure at five government schools in the hill area and trained local persons for handling the project for three years.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Roshy K. Falgunan, managing partner, C4S, said that the Wi-Fi facilities will also help teachers to make video calls and access internet that is currently unavailable due to lack of network connectivity. Also, local people will be provided online training to enhance their skills for improving their livelihood.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW

Currently, people in Kathirimalai were trained on making furniture and chairs using lantana camara, an invasive species.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app