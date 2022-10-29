Punnagai project implemented at five remote habitations at Bargur Hills in Erode

The district administration’s ambitious project, Punnagai (smile), that provides tele-education to students and tele-medicine and tele-skill component to people where there is no internet connectivity, was implemented at five remote habitations in Bargur hills in Anthiyur taluk.

In June this year, the project was implemented at Kathirimalai remote hamlet with long-range Wi-Fi network and villagers were provided with online medical consultation and online skill training programmes. Also, school students were able to access online study materials and attend online classes conducted by experts.

Collector H. Krishnanunni said that the project will be expanded to 45 habitations in the district that lack healthcare facilities and network connectivity.

In the first phase, the project is being implemented at Kalvarai, Bejalatti, Pethampalayam, Devarmalai and Madam, all in Bargur hills. The ₹30 lakh project is implemented with the technical support of Centre for Social Computing (C4S) which had created the required infrastructure at five government schools in the hill area and trained local persons for handling the project for three years.

Roshy K. Falgunan, managing partner, C4S, said that the Wi-Fi facilities will also help teachers to make video calls and access internet that is currently unavailable due to lack of network connectivity. Also, local people will be provided online training to enhance their skills for improving their livelihood.

Currently, people in Kathirimalai were trained on making furniture and chairs using lantana camara, an invasive species.