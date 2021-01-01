Pumpset prices to increase

COIMBATORE

01 January 2021 22:18 IST

Members of Kovai Power Driven Pumps and Spares Manufacturers Association have decided to increase the price of agriculture, domestic and industry pumps they make by minimum 15 %.

A release from the Association said the prices of raw materials shot up during the last two months and the manufacturers had no option, but to increase the prices. The higher price of the pumpset would come into effect from Friday.

