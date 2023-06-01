Pumpset manufacturers in Coimbatore take steps to achieve standardisation of design

June 01, 2023 01:50 pm | Updated 01:50 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Southern India Engineering Manufacturers’ Association (SIEMA) and the Scientific and Industrial Testing and Research Centre (Si’ Tarc) have developed a standard design for “V4” pump and hope it will bring about standardisation among pumpset manufacturers in Coimbatore.

D. Vignesh, president of SIEMA, told The Hindu usually 4.5 inch borewells are sunk in houses and 6.5 inch borewells in farms and apartments. Manufacturers in Coimbatore have individual designs for four inch submersible pumps, which is a major challenge to achieve economies of scale and to be competitive.

Hence, the SIEMA and Si’Tarc embarked on a project almost four months ago and have developed a common design for “V4” pump. The design was launched at a meeting of the two associations held here recently. One of the pumpset manufacturers also displayed 18 models of pumps developed with the standard design.

“The initiative has generated a lot of interest. Based on the response to the standard design for ‘V4’ pumps, we will develop standard designs for openwell monoblocs and ‘V6’ pumps, most probably by the end of this year,” he said.

With standardisation of design, the components will also be of uniform design and the MSME units will be able to produce these in large numbers at a lower cost. Cost is a major factor for the manufacturers and with standard design, they will be able to achieve cost competitiveness. The pumpset makers in Coimbatore will be able to face competition from the unorganised sector players and those from the northern States, he said on the need for standardisation.