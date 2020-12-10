Pumpset manufacturers fear slowdown

The pumpset manufacturers fear that farmers, who are dependent on pumps for irrigation, may delay their purchases because of the increase in prices and this can lead to a slowdown in the pumpset industry.
The Indian Pump Manufacturers’ Association, Southern India Engineering Manufacturers’ Association, and Rajkot Engineering Association, representing 99 % of the pump manufacturers of the country, discussed at a meeting held on Wednesday the issues of steep hike in raw material prices and its impact.
According to a press release from the Associations, prices of copper, steel rods, PVC resin, and craft paper, have all increased more than 10 %.
“The impact on the overall costing of the pumpset is 15 %. Pumpset manufacturers operate in thin margins and such an increase in cost cannot be absorbed by anyone. Pump and motor prices will have to be increased by a minimum of 10% for sustenance. The Indian farmer is totally dependent on pump for irrigation. The cost of setting up a new pumpset with accessories like copper cable, pipes and fittings have gone up by more than 20 %. This price increase can lead to a slowdown of the industry as the farmers will put off their requirements,” the Associations said in the press release.
The industries also face shortage in availability of these materials. The working capital requirement is shooting up and the manufacturers need 40 % additional capital. The Associations urged the government to step in and control the prices.
