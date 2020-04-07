Pumpset manufacturers demand exemption from lockdown

Pumpset manufacturers in Coimbatore have appealed to the State government to classify pumpsets as an essential product since it is needed to pump drinking water and for agriculture activity.

V. Krishnakumar, president of Southern Indian Engineering Manufacturers’ Association, told The Hindu several local bodies across the country needed the pumpsets to pump water during summer months. But they were unable to get it because the industries and dealer outlets were not able to move the products. Pumps came under agriculture machinery and the Central Government had permitted movement of agriculture machinery.

However, in several States trucks were stopped at check posts and the products were stranded.

Hence, the government should classify pumpsets as essential products and permit its movement.

“We need clear guidelines from the Tamil Nadu Government on how the goods can be moved,” he said. There should be permission for the dealer outlets and godowns to be opened.

Meanwhile, regarding the State government permission for continuous process industries to operate, foundry and textile mill sources here said they were discussing the possibility to operate the units. “There are several practical problems. The migrant workers staying inside the unit are unskilled. Supervisors should be able to come to the industries,” said a foundry owner. A textile mill source said that in several large-scale mills, there were migrant workers staying on the campus.

District administration officials said the industries should get individual permission as the primary focus was on ensuring lockdown. Further, the units were permitted to work only with skeletal staff.