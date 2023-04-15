Pumpset industry to focus on exports

April 15, 2023 05:53 pm | Updated 05:53 pm IST

Pumpset manufacturers in Coimbatore will explore opportunities in the export market as domestic demand continues to be low.

D. Vignesh, president of the Southern India Engineering Manufacturers’ Association (SIEMA), said a delegation visited an international expo in Dubai in December last year to study the demand for pumps in the overseas market. “There is scope for exports even for some of the pumps currently made in Coimbatore,” he said.

As a follow up measure, the Association plans to organise sessions for its members on how to tap opportunities in the export market, the procedures, products in demand, etc. “We are taking efforts to boost exports,” he said.

The domestic demand for pumps used in households should be at its peak this month. This year, there is a pick up in demand compared to last year. However, it is not at its peak. Further, the demand for agricultural pumpsets is yet to gain momentum. “There is a general slowdown in the market. But, the organised sector players are also not competitive price-wise to those in the unorganised sector. The price of pumps made by the unorganised sector is almost 40 % cheaper,” he said.

This is because of 18 % GST on pumpsets and the higher cost of inputs.

Also, about 100 industries, all MSMEs, have evinced interest in the Electric Vehicle (EV) sector. The SIEMA has submitted a proposal to the State government seeking support to set up a centre of excellence for EVs here. “We plan a seminar soon on the EV sector so that interested units know more about materials used and gaps in the industry,” he added.