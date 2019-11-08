Pump manufacturers urged to focus on technology at conference in Coimbatore

Pumps and motors manufacturers should give priority to production of energy efficient products and smart pumps must be a choice, according to Hemant Watve, Chairman and Managing Director of Wilo Mather and Platt Pumps.

Inaugurating Pu-Mo-Con, a conference on pumps, motors and systems, organised by the Confederation of Indian Industry here on Friday in association with Southern India Engineering Manufacturers Association and Indian Pump Manufacturers’ Association, Mr. Watve said manufacturers should also look at providing the entire eco-system and not just the pumpsets.

“Our businesses should be aligned to speed, cyber security, and industry 4.0. Let us ride the wave of technology. It calls for adoption of industry 4.0,” he said. Manufacturers should have ideas that are a little different and in sync with current changes. Customers should also be made to realise the significance of new-age technologies and the need to pay higher prices for it, he said.