Pump manufacturers step in Coimbatore

Heavy rain in several parts of the State during the last few days had led to flooding on streets and water logging at underpass in many places. Pump manufacturers here have stepped in to support the government in dewatering works.

CRI Pumps, as part of its Corporate Social Responsibility initiative, came forward to join the district administration and the civic body in carrying out dewatering at strategic locations on Saturday.

CRI Pumps Vice Chairman G. Soundararajan said in a press release that a five-member dewatering team with high capacity mobile dewatering pumps in separate vehicles took up dewatering on Saturday night on Avinashi road underpass, clearing 32 lakh litres with two units. Another unit cleared eight lakh litres of rain water at Sivan temple, Karattumedu, and units 4 and 5 cleared 11 lakh litres at two entry points of Avinashi Road flyover.

Further, the company had worked with the Chennai and Thoothukudi Corporations too in the dewatering exercise.

Ekki Pumps has provided dewatering solutions, deploying men and pumps in Chennai.

“We are pleased to be partnering with the government authorities in Tamil Nadu ... We look forward to continued collaboration with the government if there are similar situations in the future,” said Kanishka Arumugam Co-CEO of Ekki.