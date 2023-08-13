HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Pump manufacturers appeal against two-day holiday for banks

August 13, 2023 09:16 pm | Updated 09:16 pm IST - Coimbatore

The Hindu Bureau

The Southern Indian Manufacturers Association (SIEMA) has opposed the proposed two-days-a-week holiday for banks saying it “could have significant repercussions on various segments of society, particularly rural communities and farmers.”

D. Vignesh, president of the Association, said if implemented, it would worsen the challenges faced by these vital stakeholders who were already grappling with limited access to essential banking services. The proposed reduction in working days can exacerbate the existing hardships faced by the farmers, hindering their ability to access timely credit, make transactions, and avail themselves of crucial financial services. “SIEMA calls on the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) to consider the potential consequences of this proposal on rural communities and explore alternative measures that ensure the continuity of vital banking services,” he said. The RBI should assess options that maintain accessibility and availability of banking services while addressing the concerns of bank employees.

Related Topics

Coimbatore

Top News Today

Sign in to Unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.