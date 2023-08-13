Pump manufacturers appeal against two-day holiday for banks

August 13, 2023 09:16 pm | Updated 09:16 pm IST - Coimbatore

The Southern Indian Manufacturers Association (SIEMA) has opposed the proposed two-days-a-week holiday for banks saying it “could have significant repercussions on various segments of society, particularly rural communities and farmers.”

D. Vignesh, president of the Association, said if implemented, it would worsen the challenges faced by these vital stakeholders who were already grappling with limited access to essential banking services. The proposed reduction in working days can exacerbate the existing hardships faced by the farmers, hindering their ability to access timely credit, make transactions, and avail themselves of crucial financial services. “SIEMA calls on the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) to consider the potential consequences of this proposal on rural communities and explore alternative measures that ensure the continuity of vital banking services,” he said. The RBI should assess options that maintain accessibility and availability of banking services while addressing the concerns of bank employees.