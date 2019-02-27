Pulwama, air strikes won’t help BJP win elections: Mutharasan

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) will not be able to win the Lok Sabha elections even if it tries to take political advantage of the attack on CRPF personnel at Pulwama and the subsequent air strikes on “terror camps”, Communist Party of India State Secretary R. Mutharasan told mediapersons here on Tuesday.

The attack on the CRPF personnel that claimed 40 lives should be condemned. However, if there is a war, there would be huge loss on both sides and the people would not accept it, he said, adding that whoever tried to use the attacks for political gain would be committing a “crime”.

Seat-sharing exercise

On alliance talks with DMK, Mr. Mutharasan said the first round of talks went off well. “We have given a list of constituencies of our choice”.

The CPI would support all the Congress candidates in the State. For the last two years, nine parties in the State, including the CPI and MDMK, had stood together in fighting for issues of the people. So it was not an opportunistic alliance. There was transparency in the alliance talks too. But, the AIADMK aligning with the BJP and PMK was shrouded in mystery, he claimed.

‘Forced alliance’

Mr. Mutharasan charged that the BJP had forced the AIADMK into an alliance. Though there was an elected government at the State, the Centre was operating directly through the Governor, he alleged.

He sought action to trace social activist Mugilan, who had gone missing.

A conference to be organised by the CPI here on Wednesday would see the participation of Opposition leaders in the State. A politically significant resolution will also be passed on this occasion, the CPI leader added.