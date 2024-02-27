Pulse Polio immunisation drive to cover 1.50 lakh children in Krishnagiri district

February 27, 2024 08:58 pm | Updated 08:58 pm IST - KRISHNAGIRI

A total of 1,50,767 children below 5 years of age in Krishnagiri district will be covered under the Pulse Polio immunisation programme to be held on March 3.

District Collector K.M. Sarayu said the drive will be carried out through 959 camps — 879 in rural areas and 80 in municipality, town panchayats, and Corporation— with the help of 3,964 personnel drawn from the Department of Public Health, including nurses, and health inspectors, Department of School Education, Revenue, local body administration, self-help groups and volunteers among others.

Nomadic groups such as Narikuravars, rag pickers, and those living in remote areas will be covered through mobile camps, Ms. Sarayu said.

