GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Pulse Polio immunisation drive to cover 1.50 lakh children in Krishnagiri district

February 27, 2024 08:58 pm | Updated 08:58 pm IST - KRISHNAGIRI

The Hindu Bureau

A total of 1,50,767 children below 5 years of age in Krishnagiri district will be covered under the Pulse Polio immunisation programme to be held on March 3.

District Collector K.M. Sarayu said the drive will be carried out through 959 camps — 879 in rural areas and 80 in municipality, town panchayats, and Corporation— with the help of 3,964 personnel drawn from the Department of Public Health, including nurses, and health inspectors, Department of School Education, Revenue, local body administration, self-help groups and volunteers among others.

Nomadic groups such as Narikuravars, rag pickers, and those living in remote areas will be covered through mobile camps, Ms. Sarayu said.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.