Pulse polio immunisation drive held across five districts

Drive aims at covering 3.67 lakh children in Salem, over 2 lakh in Erode

The pulse polio immunisation drive to vaccinate children aged below five was held across the districts here on Sunday.

In Salem, arrangements were made to administer the vaccine at 2,255 centres for 3.67 lakh children.

District Collector S.A. Raman launched the campaign at Omalur toll plaza.

According to officials, there are 2,61,493 children in Salem health district and 1,05,452 in Attur health district. 1,326 centres have been arranged in Salem and 929 centres in Attur. Around 10,073 workers were involved in vaccine administration. According to authorities, the vaccine was administered to 95.2% of children and 17,420 children are to be covered.

Salem Corporation Commissioner N.Ravichandran launched the campaign in Salem Corporation limits at Upgraded Primary Health Centre in Kumarasamipatti. Arrangements were made at 198 centres to administer the vaccination in Salem Corporation limits.

In Erode, the drive was held at 1,374 centres. Arrangements were made to administer the vaccine to 2,00,142 children. According to officials, 5,361 workers from various departments were utilised for the vaccination, four members for each centre. Besides, 172 supervisors and nine special teams were formed. Officials said the vaccine would be administered to children who could not turn up on the day another day.

In Namakkal, Minister for Electricity P. Thangamani inaugurated the campaign at Alampalayam. Arrangements were made to administer the vaccine to 1.60 lakh children and 1,274 centres were set up for this purpose. About 5,523 workers have been deployed for vaccination. 96% children were administered with vaccine in the district on the day.

In Dharmapuri, Minister for Higher Education K.P.Anbalagan launched the drive at Karimanglam primary health centre. According to officials, arrangements were made to administer the vaccine to 1,48,443 children at 984 centres.

In Krishnagiri, District Collector V. Jayachandrabanu Reddy inaugurated launched the campaign at Municipal bus stand. Arrangements were made to administer the vaccine to 1,59,486 children at 951 centres. Over 3,000 workers have been deployed for this purpose.