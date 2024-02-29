ADVERTISEMENT

Pulse polio immunisation camp in Erode on Sunday

February 29, 2024 06:14 pm | Updated 06:14 pm IST - ERODE

The Hindu Bureau

Over 1.76 children below five years of age would be administered the polio vaccine during the Pulse Polio Immunisation camp to be held at 1,412 camps on March 3 in Erode district.

District Collector Raja Gopal Sunkara, in a release, said that the Department of Public Health and Preventive Medicine would conduct vaccination camps across the district with the participation of 5,391 people from the health department and volunteers to administer the vaccine. The camps will be held from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. at various government health centres, hospitals, medical colleges, sub-centres, welfare centres, urban primary health centres, Anganwadis, railway stations and bus stands. The Collector has assured that sufficient vaccines are stocked in cold storage units and has requested parents to get their children vaccinated at the camps.

