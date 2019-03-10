Pulse polio campaign today

Coimbatore Corporation will conduct a day-long pulse polio vaccination drive on Sunday.

A release from the civic body said that it would conduct the vaccination drive from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. at all its urban health and maternity centres, noon meal centres and private clinics and hospitals for children aged between zero to five years.

To ensure vaccination of children in transit, the Corporation had set up special camps at its head office in town hall, Coimbatore Railway Junction, five bus stands and had also deployed five mobile vaccination clinics.

Appeal to parents

Assuring people that the oral vaccine was fully safe, the civic body had appealed to the parents of children in the age group to take them to the nearest Corporation health facility and contribute towards polio eradication.