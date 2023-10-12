Pulsating contest marks grand finale of ICT Academy Youth Talk 2023

October 12, 2023 11:09 pm | Updated 11:09 pm IST - COIMBATORE

Finalists of the ICT Academy Youth Talk Tamil Nadu 2023 battled it out in the grande finale at Coimbatore, on Thursday, at the Youth Leadership Summit, portraying their sharp grasp of issues facing the country while articulating their views on diverse topics concerning the future citizens.

Seven regional finalists were chosen out of over 13,000 participants in the contest conducted at three levels for the ‘Youth Icon’ title.

Alyna Fathima of Sona College of Arts and Science, Salem, was selected as ‘Youth Icon’ by the jury comprising Maya Sreekumar, Vice-President, Human Resources GenC Program, Cognizant; Chandrasekhar Chenniappan, Vice-President-Human Resources, Virtusa; Sivakumar Palaniappan, Founder and Director, Thinkfluence Globl; and Rakesh Menon, Founder and CEO, Mantle Training and Consulting.

Regina Cassandra, actor and social activist, adorned the Youth Icon Title on Alyna Fathima. The ICT Academy will be taking the title winner on a free education trip to Singapore.

Smriti Sukesh, a student of Shrimathi Devkunvar Nanalal Bhatt Vaishnav College for Women, Chennai, and Sowmya of V.V. Vanniaperumal College for Women, Virudhunagar, won the second and third prizes respectively, receiving certificates and citations.

Ms. Cassandra and Sathish, actor and comedian, were conferred with the Youth Icon celebrity awards.

Addressing the inaugural session, guest of honour, Hema Annamalai, Co-Founder and Vice Chair-Green Collar Agritech Solutions and Founder and Former CEO - Ampere Electric Vehicles, called upon the student gathering to lead lives with a purpose through developing problem-solving capability, nurture physical and mental health, and to find ways to be financial independent early on in life.

The chief guest V. Nandakumar, Commissioner of Income Tax, said each individual being unique, the youth can achieve great heights by overcoming limitations.

Hari Balachandran, CEO, ICT Academy of Tamil Nadu, said the Summit was meant to develop leadership skills for students by developing a sense of responsibility, building confidence, their ability to network and become inspiring leaders.

