Pulp and paper industry technical conference to be held in Coimbatore

Published - July 25, 2024 08:12 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Hindu Bureau

The Indian Pulp and Paper Technical Association will organise its annual seminar and zonal meeting in Coimbatore on July 26.

About 450 technocrats will take part in the event in the two-day event titled “Enhancing Efficiency through Electricals/Electronics/Automation and Digital Technology in Pulp and Paper Mills”, which will feature technical sessions and a panel discussion.

About 850 mills in the country currently produce 25 million tonnes of paper, of which 16 million tonnes are recycled paper. The annual turnover of the industry is estimated to be approximately ₹80,000 crores. Energy efficiency and use of renewable energy are key to make the industry environment-friendly.

Managing Director of the Tamil Nadu Newsprint and Papers Sandeep Saxena will inaugurate the conference on Friday.

