‘Puliakulam Govt College of Arts & Science to get more faculty soon’

January 04, 2023 06:06 pm | Updated 06:06 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Government College of Arts and Science for Women in Puliakulam here will be sanctioned more staff after the recruitment of guest lecturers and certificate verification process by the Higher Education Department is over.

The college offers bachelor’s degree courses in Tamil, English languages, Mathematics, Computer Science and Commerce. As per an RTI application filed in October 2022 by Coimbatore-based activist N.R. Ravisankar, the number of existing staff was — one assistant professor for Tamil, two for English and three each for Maths, Computer Science and Commerce. But the “needed staff” strength was seven for language courses and five for the rest, it revealed.

Official sources claimed, “For every class, the teacher strength is determined by Bharathiar University. Recently, the government sanctioned the first lot (of assistant professors) through transfer counselling and all the transferred faculty joined the institution by December 30. So, presently, there are four assistant professors for each department, totally 20. This is the university-sanctioned teacher strength.”

“The recruitment of guest lecturers under TNGASA (Tamil Nadu Government College of Arts and Science Admission) is ongoing, and the application for the same was closed on December 29, 2022. The Higher Education Department will undertake a certificate verification process for all vacancies in the Coimbatore region at the office of the Joint Regional Directorate of Collegiate Education on January 9 and 10. After this, the department will allocate teachers to the Government College of Arts and Science for Women in Puliakulam,” sources said. The Joint Director will decide the number of teachers needed, sources added.