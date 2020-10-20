Puja orders drop by 50% for puffed rice makers

Puffed rice being produced for Saraswathi Puja at a unit in Veerappanchatiram in Erode on Tuesday.

ERODE

20 October 2020 23:49 IST

With business and commercial establishments struggling to cope with COVID-19 situation, puffed rice (pori) makers are facing the heat as they have received only 50% orders for Saraswathi Puja compared to last year.

The demand for puffed rice is usually very high during the puja. “This year, we have received just 50% of the orders,” said M. Gopalakrishnan of Veerappanchatiram, a wholesaler. He said the pandemic had led to closure of many establishments while many businesses were yet to recover. “We usually receive bulk orders from companies. But this year, the orders were bleak,” he added.

Preparing the paddy and the process of steaming, drying and frying took five days after which it was packed in bags of 100 kg each. A few years ago, there were 12 producers in the city whereas now there were only three producers, he said and added that less profit, labour shortage and demand only during pujas had forced many production units to close down. “I cannot shift to other work. As this is my family business, I am doing it though the profit is very less,” he said. Each unit needed five workers, who were paid ₹ 500 to ₹700 a day and they worked for 10 hours a day before the puja.

Another producer said that usually they got good orders and they worked for 25 to 30 days. “But now, we work for less than 10 days in the current season,” he said. T. Murugan, a retailer, said he had placed orders for 20 bags against the usual 65 bags. “Since the business is not good, I cannot risk by investing more,” he added.