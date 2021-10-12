Puffed rice producers feel the pinch in Erode

Erode

12 October 2021 23:50 IST

Puffed rice producers in the district continue to feel the pinch for the second consecutive year due to COVID-19, as they have received less than 40% orders for Saraswathi Puja.

Most of the units are run by family members and the puffed rice produced by them is sold across the district and to nearby districts. At present, there are about five producers in the city who run small units for their livelihood. “Before COVID-19, we used to receive orders for 1,000 bags, each weighing 100 kg. But now, the orders have reduced to less than 400 bags,” says A. Jeyakodi (60), who runs a unit at Sakthi Nagar.

Mr. Jeyakodi, his wife, son, and two labourers are involved in puffed rice production throughout the year. Power looms, textile units and commercial establishments are their major customers.

“When their businesses are yet to recover fully from the pandemic, how will they place order with us,” he asks.

Puffed rice is in demand during puja as it if offered to the God and distributed to workers. Closure of many small scale industries, cost-cutting measures by establishments have led to the drop in orders for the units this year All the units have stopped production and retail sales has begun in the markets. It takes four days to process puffed rice and the production is completed two weeks ahead of puja season. “Though there is no profit, we want to carry on the business”, he adds.

With just one day left for Saraswathi Puja, temporary shops selling puffed rice have started coming up along the roadside in the city.