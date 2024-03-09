PUEU and PUTA stage a sit-in protest on Periyar University premises

March 09, 2024 08:20 pm | Updated 08:20 pm IST - Salem

More than 75 members of the Periyar University Employees Union (PUEU) and Periyar University Teachers Association (PUTA) staged a sit-in protest against University Vice Chancellor R. Jagannathan on Saturday.

The protest was held from 9.30 a.m. to 2 p.m. before the university’s administrative block. The protestors claimed that they staged the protest on the weekend to avoid disturbing the university’s functioning.

Despite being funded by the state government and the university grants commission, the VC claims that the university is autonomous, said PUEU legal advisor I. Elangovan. The Syndicate, consisting of seven government secretaries representing the state government, is the chief executive body responsible for administering the university. Mr. Elangovan also accused the VC of misusing funds and treating the university like a private company, and added that if disciplinary action is recommended against a faculty or official, they should not be allowed to retire from service and should face the inquiry to prove their innocence.

ADVERTISEMENT

Mr. Elangovan alleged that the administration of Periyar University did not follow the University Act. He claimed that the Vice Chancellor (VC) allowed the then Registrar, K. Thangavel, to retire without following university rules. The Local Fund audit has raised objections to the appointment of Mr. Thangavel as a professor of the computer science department. Although the Syndicate also gave an extension to Mr. Thangavel until March 31, the VC relieved him from the service to safeguard him. Mr. Elangovan urged the state government to initiate criminal proceedings against Mr. Thangavel and disciplinary and criminal proceedings against the VC Jagannathan.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.

ADVERTISEMENT