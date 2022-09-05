Pudumai Penn Thittam launched in Dharmapuri and Krishnagiri districts

Collector K. Shanthi launching the Pudumai Penn scheme in Dharmapuri on Monday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Collector K.Shanthi launched the Moovalur Ramamirtham Ammayar Higher Education Assurance Scheme named as Pudumai Penn Thittam here on Monday.

The scheme with the stated slogan of “Save the girl child – Educate the girl child” entails higher education assistance of ₹1,000 to girls, who have studied in government schools from class VI to XII and pursue higher education in the form of graduation and postgraduation in government colleges and private colleges.

Under the Scheme, 4,170 college going girls will receive monthly education assistance of ₹1,000.

Collector V. Jayachandra Bhanu Reddy handing over the debit to a student in Krishnagiri on Monday. | Photo Credit: N. BASHKARAN

Launching the scheme, Collector said the scheme was a blessing particularly for Dharmapuri district. The significance of uninterrupted education for girls is acutely felt in the district due to child marriages, school drop out of girl children, early marriages, multiple pregnancies and preference for the male child. Girl’s education and continued education especially higher education was singularly essential to curb these social ills.

She urged the students to use the money for education and education related activities and not recreation.

On Monday, 625 girls received the financial assistance.

In Krishnagiri, Collector V.Jayachandra Bhanu Reddy launched the scheme.. As many as 667 students from nine colleges were issued ATM cards to avail the assistance.