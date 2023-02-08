ADVERTISEMENT

Pudhumai Pen Thittam: over 6,000 girl students receive monthly assistance in second phase in Salem

February 08, 2023 06:37 pm | Updated 06:37 pm IST - SALEM

S P Saravanan
District Collector S. Karmegam (second left) handing over the debit card to a girl student under the ‘Pudhumai Pen Thittam” in Salem on Wednesday. | Photo Credit: LAKSHMI NARAYANAN E

Under the Tamil Nadu Government’s ‘Pudhumai Pen Thittam’ , a total of 6,090 college-going girls in Salem district received a monthly assistance of ₹ 1,000 each on Wednesday.

Under the Moovalur Ramamirtham Ammaiyar Higher Education Assurance Scheme that was launched by Chief Minister M.K. Stalin last year, girl students who have studied classes VI to XII in government schools and have joined colleges are eligible to apply for the scheme.

In the first phase, 8,016 students in the district received the assistance. In the second phase, a total of 6,090 students were selected to receive the monthly assistance. At a function held at the Government Mohan Kumaramangalam Medical College auditorium, District Collector S. Karmegam distributed debit cards to the beneficiaries.

In Namakkal district, 3,694 students were selected under phase two, and Collector Shreya P. Singh distributed debit cards to the beneficiaries at a function held at the Namakkal Government Medical College auditorium.

