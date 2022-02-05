CoimbatoreERODE 05 February 2022 23:29 IST
Comments
Publicity vehicle flagged off in Erode
Updated: 05 February 2022 23:29 IST
To create awareness among the electors on the urban bodies elections to ensure 100% polling on February 19, a hi-tech LED publicity vehicle was flagged off by District Election Officer and Collector H. Krishnanunni at the Collectorate here on Saturday.
Officials said the vehicle would cover the wards in Erode Corporation, municipalities of Bhavani, Gobichettipalayam, Sathyamangalam and Punjai Puliyampatti and the 42 town panchayats in the district till February 18.
More In Coimbatore
Read more...