Publicity vehicle flagged off in Erode

District Election Officer and Collector H. Krishnanunni flagged off a hi-tech LED publicity vehicle in Erode on Saturday.

ERODE

05 February 2022 23:29 IST

To create awareness among the electors on the urban bodies elections to ensure 100% polling on February 19, a hi-tech LED publicity vehicle was flagged off by District Election Officer and Collector H. Krishnanunni at the Collectorate here on Saturday.

Officials said the vehicle would cover the wards in Erode Corporation, municipalities of Bhavani, Gobichettipalayam, Sathyamangalam and Punjai Puliyampatti and the 42 town panchayats in the district till February 18.

