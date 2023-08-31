Public welfare organisations in Coimbatore highlight need for betterment of train services to visiting Minister

August 31, 2023 06:35 pm | Updated 06:35 pm IST - COIMBATORE

Public welfare associations submitted representations to Minister of State for Railways and Textiles Darshana Jardosh for improvements in train services and infrastructure facilities during her visit to the Coimbatore North Railway Station on Thursday.

The Minister, after taking stock of the works initiated under Amrit Bharat Station Improvement Scheme received representations from Kongu Global Forum, Indian Chamber of Commerce and Industry, Codissia, Federation of Trade Associations of Coimbatore, Gujarathi Samaj, RAAC, Siruthuli, Welfare Association of Rail Passengers, Coimbatore District Rail Passengers Associations and a few other organisations.

Accompanied by Coimbatore South MLA Vanathi Srinivasan and Divisional Railway Manager of Salem Division Pankaj Kumar Sinha, the Minister interacted with the office-bearers of the associations and said the demands will be segregated in terms of priority for execution.

The main demands included operation of the following trains: Vande Bharat express services to Bangalore and Chennai in the afternoon; Coimbatore to Tiruchendur ‘Vetrivel Express’ via Palani, Madurai and Tirunelveli; restoration of 100-year-old trains to Rameswaram, Thoothukudi and Sengottai; stoppage of Kovai and Intercity expresses in North Coimbatore and construction of an additional platform; and approval by the Railway Board to the proposal to build train maintenance facilities in Podanur for the purpose of launching new trains services.

The associations also voiced the need for a circular train service in Coimbatore, MEMU service to Pollachi, renaming of the Coimbatore/ Chennai/ Coimbatore Intercity Express as ‘Noyyal Express’, renaming of Podanur as Coimbatore South, and Irugur as Coimbatore East, and extension of Chemmozhi Express till Nagappattinam for the convenience of passengers bound for Tirunallar, Nagore and Velankanni.

The other demands constituted re-routing of Uday Express to Bengaluru via Hosur and addition of 10 second seater coaches, reconstitution of Kinathukkadavu- Pollachi section to Salem division, and declaration of Coimbatore as a new division headquartered at Podanur.

