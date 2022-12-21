Public utility services in Kalapatti of Coimbatore Corporation lacks proper maintenance

December 21, 2022 06:04 pm | Updated 06:04 pm IST - COIMBATORE

Lack of proper maintenance of public utility services, such as public toilets and burial ground, has created trouble for the residents of Kalapatti in the east zone of the Coimbatore Corporation.

A developing area with IT companies and small-scale enterprises, ward six is located on the northeastern boundary of the city. The ward included areas such as Kalapatti, Veeriyampalayam, and Karupparayanpalayam. An erstwhile town panchayat, Kalapatti, and its surrounding areas became part of the corporation in 2011.

ADVERTISEMENT

P. Shanmughasundaram, a resident, said the burial ground opposite Kalapatti Corporation School was invaded by bushes due to lack of proper maintenance. Residents of the sixth and eighth wards use the burial ground and find it difficult to perform the last rites of the deceased.

The toilet built under the Swachh Bharat Mission on the premises of the burial ground was completely damaged, said the resident, and added many roads in the ward, such as Kalapatti - Veeriyampalayam road and Nehru Nagar road were damaged.

Kurinchimalar R. Palanisamy, a resident and a member of AIADMK, said the public toilets in Kalapatti four roads junction, Veeriyampalayam, and Karupparayanpalayam, were damaged and not maintained properly.

Ward councillor S. Ponnusamy said he would appeal to the officials after consulting the ward eight councillor regarding the burial ground. He also said tenders were already floated to carry out infrastructure development and maintenance works of the public toilets in the ward.

Funds were sanctioned to convert the tiled roof of the corporation school buildings in the ward to concrete buildings, he added. The construction work of a Health and Wellness Centre was nearing completion, said Mr. Ponnusamy, and demanded a Primary Health Centre with at least four beds to treat inpatients.

Corporation Deputy Commissioner M. Sharmila took cognisance of the state of the burial ground and said steps would be taken to restore it.

(write to thcbereporting@gmail.com on requirements or issues in your ward)

ADVERTISEMENT